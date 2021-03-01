Green IT Services Market Latest Trends, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The green IT services market was valued at USD 10.12 billion in 2019�and it is projected to reach a value of USD 18.37 billion by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Green IT Services market profiled in the report:– IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Enablon S.A., Accuvio Sustainability Software, Dakota Software, Enviance Inc.

Scope of the Report

Green IT also called as green computing is the study where the resources are used in an efficient way. It helps the manufactures and encourages IT departments (in government, BFSI, Industrial, and others) to produce environment-friendly products and to consider more to virtualization, power management, and proper recycling habits.

Key Market Trends

Application in IT and Telecom to Drive the Green IT Service Market

– The use of green IT services is expected to grow in the IT and Telecom industry as the number of start-ups and organizations is growing rapidly. Information technology and the telecom industry are among the leading industries utilizing the green IT services in the recent past.

– Since there is a large presence of users at social media platforms the internet traffic has elevated with significant growth and because of that storage and cloud space has to be updated with the installation of high capacity powerful servers replacing the old outdated servers. Green IT services come into the role which can utilize the same old disposing of computers products and using them in an environment-friendly manner.

– The telecom industry has recorded strong growth over the last few decades, aided by growing adoption in developing regions. They provide support for telephone systems, cabling, installation and repair, fault tracing, and survey services. Also, they make sure that the quality of the wiring installation will be longlasting and less hazardous and to replace old ones.

Global Green IT Services Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Industrial

Healthcare

Regional Analysis For Green IT Services Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

