Green iPhone 13 and Mac Studio – Check some of the wild card entries in Apple “Peak performance” Event

Apple is set to host its first launch event of the year tonight at 11:30 pm IST. During the event, Apple will show off the new iPhone SE 3 with 5G connectivity, as well as a new iPad Air. Other products will also be shown off.

There have been a few last-minute leaks about Apple’s Spring 2022 event, which could give us an idea of what we can expect. We may not see only the iPhone SE 3 and the new iPad Air launch tonight.

Find out about all the other things you can expect to see here.

Green iPhone 13

At its Spring event last year, Apple showed off a new purple color for the iPhone 12 months after the iPhone 12 first came out. There’s a good chance that the company will do the same thing with the iPhone 13. Leaks say we might see a new green iPhone 13 color at the event.

There is a chance that Apple will also release a green iPhone 13 mini if they follow last year’s pattern. We still don’t know if Apple is going to release a new color for the iPhone 13 Pro line.

Mac Studio and Mac Display

Expect to see a new Mac called the Mac Studio at the event. If you believe a report from YouTuber Luke Miani, the device is like an even more powerful Mac mini or a smaller Mac Pro.

It’s also rumored that Apple is going to launch a new external display at its Spring event. It could be called the Studio Display, and it could be called that. People think that the new display will replace the Pro Display XDR. It could also be cheaper and more consumer-friendly than the Pro Display XDR.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has a better screen

It’s also possible that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be released at the event next month. Rumors say that the new MacBook Pro could have a new M2 chip, which is faster than the one it has now. So far, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about this new item that may come out later this year, along with the new MacBook Air that has a new chip.

There were rumors about new case colors for the iPhone line last month. If the Spring 2022 event tonight goes well, the new case colors could be out by that time. Light blue, orange, a dark turquoise shade, and more colors are in the new colors. They also have some other colors.

iOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3 release dates

In the past, Apple has been testing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and Mac OS Monterey 12.3. Soon, Apple is expected to make an announcement about when these software updates will be released to the general public. The Spring launch event could be a good place for this.

Stay tuned for more updates!!