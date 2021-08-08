Green Haßelmann accuses Merz of “lying” in immigration dispute | free press

The CDU politician had previously clamped down on plans for a ‘green immigration ministry’. Leading Greens now oppose: The CDU is instrumentalizing people with a migration history as an ‘enemy image’.

Berlin (AP) – The Greens are accusing CDU politician Friedrich Merz of telling the untruth in the immigration debate.

Merz wrote on Twitter and in a post to “Focus Online”: “A green” Ministry of Immigration “should invite as many immigrants as possible to Germany, regardless of their ability to integrate”. The “gender language must also be imposed on all of us and the country must be covered with new rules of conduct, taxes and fees”.

The Green Group’s first parliamentary director, Britta Haßelmann, replied on Twitter: “Friedrich #Merz is lying. His latest claims are bottomless.” The federal director of the Greens, Michael Kellner, had previously told the editorial network Germany (RND) about Merz’s allegations: “The whole thing is pretty far-fetched.”

Greens deputy leader Ricarda Lang wrote on Twitter: “For the Union, people with a migration history are only part of this society when it fits, and once things go bad they are instrumentalized as an enemy.”

The Greens want to bundle issues of equality and participation in a separate ministry. “For this we will separate the duties of the immigration service from the Ministry of the Interior,” the election program says.

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak had rejected the idea of ​​a ministry for immigration issues. “We don’t need a green multicultural ministry in which left-wing activists carry out their agenda. We need to properly organize and manage the migration,” Ziemiak wrote on Twitter.