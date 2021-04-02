Green Data Center Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global green data center market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. A green data center refers to a data repository, which is constructed in an eco-friendly manner for storing, managing, and distributing data to several organizations. It offers the same features and capabilities like conventional data centers; however, a green data center requires lesser energy, divides workload, and offers advanced storage experience to users. Moreover, it lowers the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-efficient power supply systems, high-efficiency HVAC, LED lighting, servers, and routers. A rapid growth in data traffic has led to the demand for green data centers across several industrial verticals.

Global Green Data Center Market Trends:

The construction and operation of green data centers utilize materials with low emissions, along with sustainable landscaping, electric or hybrid cars, waste recycling, and catalytic converters on generator backup. As organizations are seeking solutions to lower their carbon emissions, they are opting for green data centers, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, with data centers of IT organizations saturating in terms of space, power, and cooling, there is a constant need for energy-efficient data centers. Besides this, limited energy resources, strict budget constraints, and the increasing cost of electricity are also compelling organizations to opt for green data centers. Furthermore, industry giants, including Apple, Inc and Google, LLC, have invested in green data centers. This, along with further advancements in technology, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the component, the market has been categorized into solutions and services. The solutions segment has been further divided into power systems, servers, monitoring and management systems, cooling systems, networking systems, and others. On the other hand, the services segment is segregated into maintenance and support services; training and consulting services; and system integration services.

On the basis of the data center type, the market has been segmented into cloud service, colocation, managed service, and enterprise data centers.

Based on the industry vertical, the market has been classified into government, healthcare, BFSI, telecom and IT, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Europe (Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and Others), Asia Pacific (India, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and Others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Others), North America (the United States and Canada), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Technology Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Vertiv Co., and Schneider Electric SE.

