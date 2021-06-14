Green Data Center Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Demand, Scope, Key Players, Future Growth and Drivers

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Data Center Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global green data center market grew at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026.

A green data center refers to a data repository, which is constructed in an eco-friendly manner for storing, managing, and distributing data to several organizations. It offers the same features and capabilities like conventional data centers; however, a green data center requires lesser energy, divides workload, and offers advanced storage experience to users. Moreover, it lowers the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-efficient power supply systems, high-efficiency HVAC, LED lighting, servers, and routers. A rapid growth in data traffic has led to the demand for green data centers across several industrial verticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Green Data Center Market Trends:

The construction and operation of green data centers utilize materials with low emissions, along with sustainable landscaping, electric or hybrid cars, waste recycling, and catalytic converters on generator backup. As organizations are seeking solutions to lower their carbon emissions, they are opting for green data centers, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, with data centers of IT organizations saturating in terms of space, power, and cooling, there is a constant need for energy-efficient data centers. Besides this, limited energy resources, strict budget constraints, and the increasing cost of electricity are also compelling organizations to opt for green data centers. Furthermore, industry giants, including Apple, Inc and Google, LLC, have invested in green data centers. This, along with further advancements in technology, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Component:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Technology Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Vertiv Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, data center type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Colocation Data Centers

Managed Service Data Centers

Cloud Service Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

