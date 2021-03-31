Green Construction Market to be Valued at USD 610.61 Billion by 2027

The Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in construction is one of the driving factors influencing the market growth.

The Green Construction Market is expected to be valued at USD 610.61 Billion in 2027 from USD 264.64 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 11.0% through the forecast period. The market is observing substantial growth accredited to the rising demand for minimal energy consumption in buildings and infrastructure. The growing focus and need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and the increasing emphasis on ensuring the facilities are environmentally sustainable are projected to bolster the market growth over the estimated timeframe.

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Green Construction industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Green Construction industry is a major attraction of the report.

Key Highlights from Report:

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.

Major companies of the market include The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Bauder Ltd., Certain Teed Corporation, Binderholz GmBH, The Turner Corp., Gilbane Building Co., Clark Group, Forbo International SA, Hensel Phelps, and Alumasc Group plc, among others.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Green Construction market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Green Construction Market on the product, application, and region:

The global Green Construction market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Exterior Products Roofing Windows Siding Doors Interior Products Insulation Floorings Solar Products Building Systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Buildings Non-Residential Buildings Commercial & Office Institutional Industrial Hospitality & Leisure Others



The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The green construction market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



