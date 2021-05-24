Green Construction Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The global Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.

The green roof segment is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast timeframe due to the rising global alert, which in turn fosters the demand for successful natural methods to eliminate the rising ambient heat.

The residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in emerging nations and a growing need for environmentally safe buildings are propelling the segmental growth. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also propel the adoption of the product.

The green construction market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies.

Key participants include Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Exterior Products

Roofing

Windows

Siding

Doors

Interior Products

Insulation

Floorings

Solar Products

Building Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Institutional

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Green Construction industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Green Construction industry.

