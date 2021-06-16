Green Coating Market 2021| Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Green coatings are developed to decrease environmental footprint caused due to the VOC content present in conventional coatings. Unlike conventional coatings, green coatings are made out of bio-renewable, recyclable resources and cause zero to low VOC emissions. Some popular green coatings include radiation cure coatings, powder coatings, high-solids, and water-borne coatings. These are widely used in architecture, automotive, aerospace, and industrial, where usage of green and low VOC emission is necessary.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003567/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The green coating market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as governmental regulations promoting green alternatives and consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Moreover, growing demands from end-user industry such as automotive and architecture industry is another major factor driving the market. This has resulted in a global shift towards manufacturing green coatings among manufacturers propelling the overall green coating market growth. However, high costs involved in manufacturing and innovations and R&D restricts the green coating market growth. On the other hand, increased use of UV coatings and waterborne coatings is likely to provide growth opportunities for the green coating market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Green Coating Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of green coating market with detailed market segmentation by formulation, source, application, and geography. The global green coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global green coating market is segmented by formulation, source, and application. Based on the source, the market is segmented as water-borne, powder, high solids, ultra-violet, solar reflective, chrome-free, bio-renewable, and others. By the source, the market is segmented as vegetable oil, soybean, castor oil, clay, and others. The market by the application is classified as construction, consumer goods, automotive, oil & gas, mining, aerospace, marine, and others. The construction market is further sub-segmented as curtain wall, wall and roof panels, window, door frames, storefronts, and interior extrusions and panels. Consumer goods market is sub-segmented into oven components, dryer drums, rooftop HVAC units, large air ventilation systems, electronic boxes, furniture and fixtures, and others. Automotive is sub-segmented as truck chassis components, bus floors, automotive engine components, other automotive non-body-in-white applications, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green coating market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The green coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting green coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the green coating market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the green coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from green coating market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for green coating in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the green coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key green coating companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

DAW SE

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003567/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com