Green Chemicals Market Set to Witness Huge Revenue Explosion Between 2019 and 2030

The green chemicals market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2030. Bioalcohols, biopolymers, biosolvents, organic acids, biolubricants, and biosurfactants are the most commonly used types of green chemicals across the world. Amongst these, the sales of bioalcohols were the highest in the years gone by.

The large-scale usage of bioalcohols as intoxicating agents in alcoholic beverages and the high-volume utilization of bioethanol in biofuel production are the main factors responsible for the high demand for bioalcohols in the past years. Due to this reason, the bioalcohols category registered the highest growth in the green chemicals market during the last few years, as per the findings of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India.

Globally, the market is predicted to boom in Asia-Pacific in the future, on account of the growing requirement for green chemicals in several end-use industries such as personal care, agriculture, and automotive, especially in the developing nations. The soaring public awareness regarding the advantages of the chemicals made from biomass over the petroleum-based chemicals is propelling the demand for green chemicals in the country. This is, in turn, driving the progress of the green chemicals market in the country.

Hence, it can be said with certainty that the sales of green chemicals would surge all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising requirement for eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels-based chemicals, on account of the increasing pollution and environmental degradation in several countries around the world.