Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents)Chelants, also known as chelating agents, complexing, or sequestering agents, are compounds that are able to form stable complexes with metal ions.

Chelants achieve this by coordinating with metal ions at a minimum of two sites, thus solubilizing and inactivating the metal ions that would otherwise produce adverse effects in the system on which they are used.

BASF and Akzo Nobel, the industry's leading producers, accounted for 32.58 per cent and 34.27 per cent of revenues.

The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

BASF, Akzo Nobel, Lanxess, Innospec, PMP Fermentation Products, Jungbunzlauer,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Iminodisuccinate, EDDS, GLDA, MGDA, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Detergent, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Agrichemicals, Food and Beverage, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Gluconate

1.2.3 Sodium Iminodisuccinate

1.2.4 EDDS

1.2.5 GLDA

1.2.6 MGDA

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Detergent

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Pulp and Paper

1.3.5 Agrichemicals

1.3.6 Food and Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Production

2.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Southeast Asia

2.8 India

3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 Akzo Nobel

12.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzo Nobel Overview

12.2.3 Akzo Nobel Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzo Nobel Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.2.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

12.3 Lanxess

12.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lanxess Overview

12.3.3 Lanxess Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lanxess Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.3.5 Lanxess Related Developments

12.4 Innospec

12.4.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Innospec Overview

12.4.3 Innospec Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Innospec Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.4.5 Innospec Related Developments

12.5 PMP Fermentation Products

12.5.1 PMP Fermentation Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 PMP Fermentation Products Overview

12.5.3 PMP Fermentation Products Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PMP Fermentation Products Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.5.5 PMP Fermentation Products Related Developments

12.6 Jungbunzlauer

12.6.1 Jungbunzlauer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jungbunzlauer Overview

12.6.3 Jungbunzlauer Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jungbunzlauer Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Product Description

12.6.5 Jungbunzlauer Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Distributors

13.5 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Industry Trends

14.2 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Drivers

14.3 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Challenges

14.4 Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

