Green Cement Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

Green cement is considered as a sustainable construction material owing to significant reduction in carbon footprint associated with manufacturing & use of green cement. Green cement is a class of cements comprising varieties of cement that exhibit functional properties which are at par with conventional cement and do not involve adverse impact on the environment. Green concrete manufacturing process is characterized by relatively lower carbon dioxide emissions as compared to ordinary cement manufacturing. Green cement is a cementitious material made from industrial waste that can reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities by 4050%. In addition, structures built using green concrete have a better chance of surviving a fire along with higher resistance to corrosion.

Green Cement Market was valued at $14,947 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $36,481 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the residential segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the total market.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2209

The rise in the construction activities around the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for the green cement will increase in the coming years owing to the growing demand for the substitute fuels that are derived from the renewable resources and by recycling the waste materials.

The market is expected to witness various technological developments during the forecast period on account of the emergent technologies, such as LC3 and Ferrocrete, which are expected to improve the effectiveness of green cement. Furthermore, increase in environmental degradation and rise in greenhouse gas emission in the atmosphere have led several international agencies affiliated with the UN and other organizations to use green cement. Renewable Fuel Standard Program are recent examples of EPA that focus on safeguarding the environment and maintaining the ecological balance, resulting in increased demand for green cement during the forecast period. Moreover, high adoption rate in North America and Europe, owing to the presence of strict regulations, is expected to boost the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-cement-market/purchase-options

In 2016, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global market, attributable to the stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and the growth in the taxes that could be levied on industrial emissions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass Europes share during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Green Cement Market

In 2016, Europe dominated the global market, constituting around one-third share of the global market.

In terms of volume, China was the leading consumer of green cement globally in 2016.

The commercial segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023, in terms of revenue.

The residential segment accounted for nearly half of the market share.

The slag-based segment accounted for the highest share in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2%.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global market, attributable to the stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and the growth in the taxes that could be levied on industrial emissions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass Europes share during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Green Cement Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2209?reqfor=covid

The key players profiled in the report are LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement AG, Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, China National Building Material, Votorantim cimentos S.A., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, and ACC Limited.

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research