Green Cement Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Holcim Ltd., Jaypee Group, Cemex, Eurocement group, Sinoma International Engineering Co.

Green Cement Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Green Cement Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Cement is one of the most crucial materials in modern construction industry. It works as the binding material, which keeps other materials such as bricks, steel together intact. Green cement is a relatively new concept yet it has been used widely in the construction industry. As an initiative to reduce environmental threats produced by manufacturing of cement, green cement has opted for construction. Green cement is a form of cement, which is produced with the help of a carbon-negative manufacturing process. It means harmful emissions during the manufacturing of cement are minimized, making that cement eco-friendly. Green cement offers various advantages over ordinary Portland cement. For instance, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 10%, it reduces water consumption by 20 percent.

Global Green Cement Market – Market Outlook

Global green cement market size was valued at US$ 21.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period (2019-2027), reaching US$ 43.58 by 2026. Increasing demand for an eco-friendly substitute for traditional cement is expected to boost the global green cement market in the near future. Green cement reduces the carbon emission at construction sites by 40%, which is increasing its demand and subsequently driving the market growth. Green cement is used in commercial, residential, and industrial construction. Residential area was the largest in term of volume in 2015, accounting for 44.2% market share. Moreover, growing demand for the construction of offices, shopping malls, hospitals, theaters will support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, green cement is also used as a repair material in the construction industry and as a binder in waste management. Key players around the world are conducting research and development activities to improve the manufacturing technology of green cement, which will eventually drive the market growth.

Global Green Cement Market – Market Regional Analysis

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global green cement market, exhibiting CAGR of 9.12% and reaching US$ 15.68 billion by 2026. This is owing to large presence of key players in the region. However, the construction industry in North America is mature, which may hamper the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant market growth, owing to increasing demand for green cement from emerging economies such as India and China.

Green Cement Market Keyplayers: Holcim Ltd., Jaypee Group, Cemex, Eurocement group, Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd, and Lafarge Cement Company

Green Cement Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global green cement market is classified into:

Fly Ash-based

Slag-based

Limestone-based

Silica fume-based

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the global green cement market is classified into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of regions, the global green cement market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

