Green Cement Market 2021: Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.

The most prominent region in the green cement market accounted for Asia Pacific, pertaining to huge availability of raw materials required for preparing green cement. Another factor boosting the green cement market in the region is the rise in population in Asia Pacific countries, which demands more residential areas. Also, the developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs for infrastructure and construction sector.

This factor is helping the green cement market to soar over the years. For instance, the Indian government has introduced new FDI policy in 2017 under which several amendments have been done such as the RBI has announced 100% FDI under automatic route for the development of construction development sector. This limit was introduced in December 2014. Also, the Indian government relaxed FDI rules in the construction sector by reducing minimum capital requirement as well as built-up area. The government has also liberalized the exit norms. Such regulations will attract more FDI in these countries thereby, increasing the infrastructure investments, which directly impacts the green cement market. However, the green cement market is foreseen to be tending towards the European market during the forecast period, due to various governmental initiatives and increase in manufacturing facilities.

Penetration of Slag Cement in Global Green Cement Market is expected to continue its Dominance

In 2017, the slag sub-segment in the global green cement market captured the maximum share and the same is expected to dominate the green cement market throughout the forecast period. Slags or Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slags (GGBFS) are environmental friendly, and is one of the appropriate substitute of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC). The slag cement has several advantages over the conventional cements such as; it enhances workability, reduces permeability, increases performance, and improves durability among others. The usage of slag cement reduces the weight of the cement by 30% – 85% with the increase in strength of the cement. Attributing to the benefits of the slag cement, the consumers across the globe are increasingly adopting this product.

Rising Demand for CO2 Reduction

The industries across the globe are continuously engaging themselves in enhancing environmental sustainability and maintain a pollution free zone in the vicinity. The cement industry is one of the major industries in CO2 emission, accounting for more than 5% of global CO2 emission. The key reason behind the emission is the decarbonation of limestone as well as the enormous amount of energy needed to heat the raw materials.

Various initiatives have been undertaken by the developed nations and developing economies across the globe in order to manufacture high-class cement with improved energy and reduced CO2 emissions. Several organizations and cement manufacturers are continuously focusing on the development of energy efficient concrete material and lower the CO2 emission percentage. As the demand for commercial, residential and industrial infrastructure is rapidly increasing across the globe, the demand for energy efficient, low carbon content cement is also growing simultaneously. Attributing to these two factors, the fly ash cement, slag cement, limestone calcined clay cement, and recycled aggregates cement among others are gaining substantial prominence in the current scenario. Owing to less carbon content as compared to clinker (used in Ordinary Portland Cement), the cement manufacturers are increasingly opting for these raw materials as alternatives. The surge in adoption of fly ash cement, slag cement, and recycled aggregate cement among others is influencing the green cement market to bolster in the present market state.

