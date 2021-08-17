Green and Bio-Solvents Market Report 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Green and Bio-Solvents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global green and bio-solvents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Green and bio-solvents are derived from the processing of agricultural sources. They have a minimal odor, high boiling point, and lox toxicity. Consequently, they are widely utilized to manufacture cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, sealants, adhesives, printing inks, coatings, paints, agrochemicals, and domestic cleaning products worldwide.

Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of green and bio-based solvents for drug discovery and development across the globe. This, along with the significant increase in the demand for environment-friendly solvents, is driving the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of consumer products like perfume is catalyzing the demand for these solvents. Furthermore, leading market players are focusing on introducing various product innovations. They are also developing green and bio-solvents that increase the yield, improve product quality, and reduce the cost of production in the agriculture sector. This, in confluence with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is creating a favorable market outlook.

Breakup by Type:

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate Solvents

Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Diols and Bio-Glycols

D-Limonene

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Cleaning Products

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill

Incorporated

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Dow Inc.

Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Florachem Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

