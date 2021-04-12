Green and Bio-Solvents Market 2021| Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis till 2027 Green and Bio-Solvents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, Others); Application (Industrial and Domestic Cleaners , Paints and Coatings , Adhesives and Sealants, Printing Inks , Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Green and bio solvents are basically made using green and environment-friendly feedstock and thus, are free from any volatile organic compound (VOC), is carbon neutral, non-toxic, and is considered as a sustainable alternative for various industries. The most commonly used feedstocks that are used in order to produce green and bio-based solvents are sugar, oil and fats, cellulose, agricultural product among various other.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The transition of fuel products and petrochemicals towards renewable sources and the rise in government support for the increased research on green and bio solvents is going to drive the green and bio solvents market. There have been significant advances in the development of green and bio solvents that are considered more efficient and efficacious as compared to petroleum-based solvents. The growth of key industries like industrial cleaning, paints and chemicals, agrochemicals, adhesive and sealants, textile, and printing inks will increase the demand for the green and bio-solvents market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the green and bio solvents market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global green and bio solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green and bio solvents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Green and Bio Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into alcohols, glycols, diols, lactate esters, D-limonene, methyl soyate and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial and domestic cleaners, paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, printing ink, pharmaceutical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green and bio solvents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The green and bio solvents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the green and bio solvents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the green and bio solvents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the green and bio solvents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from green and bio solvents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for green and bio solvents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the green and bio solvents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the green and bio solvents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Cargill, Incorporated

Stepan Company

Vertec BioSolvents.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Florachem Corp.

Circa Group

Greenbay Biotech International Pvt Ltd

Bio Brands LLC

Astrobio Solvent

Merck KGaA

