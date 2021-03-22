Green and Bio Polyols Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Green and Bio Polyols are bio based high quality polyols those are synthesized by raw materials such as rapeseed or tall oils. These bio polyols are used extensively in the manufacturing of rigid polyurethane foams. Further, these foams are used in bedding & furniture, construction, automotive industry and more. Growing demand for bio-based products coupled with growing demand for lightweight material, better material in manufacturing are key driving factors of market growth. Further, growing demand for bio-based polyols in packaging industries coupled with recycling of bio polyols from foam-based waste is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, higher cost of these bio polyols as compared to conventional polyols is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Green and Bio Polyols market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for aluminum alloy from the automotive industry coupled with government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing production capacity of automotive components coupled with demand for coating material would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green and Bio Polyols market across Asia-Pacific region.

Cargill Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Stepan Company

Biobased Technologies LLC

Emery Oleochemicals

Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Raw Materials:

Natural Oils and Their Derivatives

Sucrose

Carbon Dioxide

Recycled Polymers

By Type:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

By Application:

Pu Flexible Foam

Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers

Pu Rigid Foam

By End-use Industries:

Furniture & Bedding

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Carpet Backing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Green and Bio Polyols Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

