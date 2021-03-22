Green and Bio Polyols Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027
Green and Bio Polyols Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Green and Bio Polyols are bio based high quality polyols those are synthesized by raw materials such as rapeseed or tall oils. These bio polyols are used extensively in the manufacturing of rigid polyurethane foams. Further, these foams are used in bedding & furniture, construction, automotive industry and more. Growing demand for bio-based products coupled with growing demand for lightweight material, better material in manufacturing are key driving factors of market growth. Further, growing demand for bio-based polyols in packaging industries coupled with recycling of bio polyols from foam-based waste is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, higher cost of these bio polyols as compared to conventional polyols is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Green and Bio Polyols market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for aluminum alloy from the automotive industry coupled with government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing production capacity of automotive components coupled with demand for coating material would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green and Bio Polyols market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cargill Inc.
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Stepan Company
Biobased Technologies LLC
Emery Oleochemicals
Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Raw Materials:
Natural Oils and Their Derivatives
Sucrose
Carbon Dioxide
Recycled Polymers
By Type:
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
By Application:
Pu Flexible Foam
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers
Pu Rigid Foam
By End-use Industries:
Furniture & Bedding
Automotive
Construction
Packaging
Carpet Backing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Green and Bio Polyols Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type of Raw Materials, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. Green and Bio Polyols Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.5. Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type of Raw Materials
Chapter 6. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type
Chapter 7. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Application
Chapter 8. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market, by End use industries
Chapter 9. Global Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2. Top Market Strategies
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Cargill Inc.
10.3.1.1. Overview
10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.3.1.3. Product Summary
10.3.1.4. Recent Developments
10.3.2. The DOW Chemical Company
10.3.3. BASF SE
10.3.4. Bayer AG
10.3.5. Stepan Company
10.3.6. Biobased Technologies LLC
10.3.7. Emery Oleochemicals
10.3.8. Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.
10.3.9. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
Continued…
