Greekgodx unbanned on Twitch after 2 weeks, fans react

Controversial Twitch persona Dimitri “Greekgodx” was lastly unbanned from the livestreaming platform on August 12 and took to his Twitter account to supply an replace.

The Twitch streamer was banned on July 29 after a clip of his went viral on social media platforms. Within the clip, the streamer was seen seemingly mocking the Asian dialect after passing by a household in Greece.

Dimitri’s suspension was lifted two weeks after the incident, and he acknowledged the next on his fundamental Twitter account:

“Been a brief 2-week trip. I am again child.”

Streaming group reacts to Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch after two weeks

The streamer’s unban replace was first shared by the automated streamer standing account StreamerBans, and greater than 130 group members had been current within the reply part.

Followers offered a variety of reactions, with some asking the Twitch streamer what he realized throughout his “timeout”:

Twitter consumer Alex (@KeybladeAlex) speculated that the British content material creator would’ve velocity run Andrew Tate podcasts through the break:

One consumer stated that they weren’t going to troll Greekgodx as they felt unhealthy for him:

A number of followers expressed their disappointment at Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch:

Just a few Twitter customers expressed optimism for the streamer and hoped that he would ultimately transfer on from his problematic part:

@StreamerBans @Greekgodx I hope he strikes on from this part in some unspecified time in the future, he was once actually likeable 🫤 I imagine folks can change so I solely hope that for him. @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I hope he strikes on from this part in some unspecified time in the future, he was once actually likeable 🫤 I imagine folks can change so I solely hope that for him.

Some viewers gave him a month earlier than his subsequent suspension:

Followers current on Greekgodx’s Twitter publish had been completely happy to see their favourite content material creator getting unbanned and shared the next sentiments:

Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch in July?

The Twitch streamer was beforehand banned twice through the month of July (on July 1 and July 29).

The preliminary ban was allegedly attributable to him occurring a misogynistic rant, claiming that feminine content material creators who wished to this point him had been required to relinquish their careers. An excerpt from his prior controversial rants went alongside these traces:

“And this goes to any ladies, ladies who wanna date me. Particularly feminine streamers that wanna date me. In the event you wanna date me? You higher imagine, even in case you are streaming, you are going to should cease streaming… Your profession is completed. I’ll stream whilst you prepare dinner for me and also you clear for me and take care of the kids. And I achieve all the cash, and I give it to you, and I give it to our youngsters for a wholesome, safe life.”

Final evening Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many pondering it was for his weird rant on wanting a girl within the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him Final evening Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many pondering it was for his weird rant on wanting a girl within the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him https://t.co/vQ4QvSI2C5

Following this, an incident throughout a July 29 IRL livestream went viral on a number of social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter after Greek was seen making sounds that appeared to mock the Asian dialect.

Twitch ended up banning the British content material creator for 2 weeks after the clip gained plenty of traction:

Greekgodx has been banned on Twitch following a clip of him mocking an Asian household on stream disgusting Greekgodx has been banned on Twitch following a clip of him mocking an Asian household on stream disgusting https://t.co/6umbCblUid

Just a few moments after getting banned, Greekgodx posted a sequence of updates through which he acknowledged that the household he handed by within the clip had been of Greek first rate and had been talking Greek:

That is humorous as a result of that wasn’t an Asian household. That was a geek household talking Greek. And to imagine that they’re Asian may be very mistaken in itself. My members of the family are Asian why would I be racist to the individuals who introduced me up. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… That is humorous as a result of that wasn’t an Asian household. That was a geek household talking Greek. And to imagine that they’re Asian may be very mistaken in itself. My members of the family are Asian why would I be racist to the individuals who introduced me up. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…

I make some random noises and other people assume I’m being racist. What’s mistaken with this world. I make some random noises and other people assume I’m being racist. What’s mistaken with this world.

Dimitri began his livestreaming profession on the Amazon-owned platform in 2017 and has spent the vast majority of time streaming within the Simply Chatting and IRL classes. He presently has 1,654,271 followers and averages greater than 4.7k viewers per stream.

