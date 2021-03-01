Greece debates terrorists’ hunger strike | Free press

Athens (AP) – Convicted Greek left-wing terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas has been on a hunger strike since early January for being moved from one prison to another.

Now the aggression of left-wing autonomists is increasing – on Monday evening they attacked three police patrol cars with incendiary bombs, on Sunday they had already attacked a police station. No one was injured, the Greek media reported. But police warn that street violence could escalate, especially as Koufodinas continues to get worse. He is now in intensive care and being fed artificially.

The now 63-year-old Koufodinas was one of the killers of the extremist underground organization «17. November »Sentenced to 11 life sentences. Most recently, he lived in an agricultural prison, where prisoners work in the fresh air and enjoy certain freedoms. Following a law change to make detention easier, the Conservative government arranged for him to be transferred to a maximum-security prison in central Greece. Koufodinas is now on a hunger strike, if not to be transferred to the agricultural prison, then at least to be transferred back to the Athens prison “Korydallos” where he was originally held.

However, «Korydallos» is notorious for its poor condition and, as the previous left-wing government wanted, it should only be allowed to hold prisoners on remand in future. The institution is no longer an option for Koufodinas, says the Greek government. In addition, he could take legal action on his case, saying that people would not be blackmailed by hunger strike.

The families of the victims also support this attitude. Koufodinas and another 14 members of the terrorist organization murdered a total of 23 people, including police officers and politicians, between 1975 and 1999. Koufodinas has never shown any regrets. The families of the victims criticize that the hunger strike only serves the heroism of the terrorist, which is why Koufodinas did not take the legal path.

However, the opposition in the Greek parliament, including left-wing politician Alexis Tsipras, is calling on the government to refrain. According to the doctors, Koufodina’s life hangs by a thread, human life is the supreme good in a rule of law, Tsipras tweeted. Given the increasing aggressiveness of the autonomists, there is even disagreement among the police. For example, a police union told Skai TV station on Monday that if police officers could be protected, Koufodina’s request had to be granted.