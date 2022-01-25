Great sale price for these wireless noise canceling bluetooth headphones

With the winter sale, wireless headsets are popular and you can have fun at a lower price. This time it’s the Sony WH-XB910N, a Bluetooth model with noise cancellation and excellent battery life.

Sony WH-XB910N: 30 hours of continuous playback

Sony makes very good wireless headphones and the WH-XB910N model is a very good reference for those who want long battery life and the famous active noise cancellation. With the latter, you can enjoy your playlists, films and series undisturbed by ambient noise, a real treat when traveling on public transport. In addition, thanks to the Sony Headphones Connect application available in the app stores, the ANC is adjustable in 20 levels depending on the activity and location.

On the comfort side, there’s high-density memory foam on both the earcups and headband. You will therefore have no problem keeping it on your head for several hours.

In terms of sound, the Sony WH-XB910N obviously has Extra Bass and is 360 Reality Audio certified, so you have immersive 3D sound.

Finally, the advertised autonomy is 30 hours of continuous reading and with 10 minutes of charging you will recover another 4.5 hours.

The Sony WH-XB910N currently costs 149.99 euros in the sale instead of 199.99 euros. We also have the excellent Bose QuietConfort 35 II for sale.

3 good reasons to let yourself be seduced

EXTRA BASS sound qualityNoise reductionGreat battery life

