Great promotion for the Dell G3 15-3500 15.6 “Gaming Laptop PC!

Today, PC games are increasingly resource-intensive. In order to be able to play it with all settings in Ultra, a powerful PC is therefore essential. The powerful Dell G3 15-3500 15.6-inch gaming laptop PC simply has a lot to offer. If you are looking for a powerful, stylish and affordable laptop, this is the model for you!

Dell G3 15-3500 Gaming Laptop: Enough to Enjoy All of Your Games

One of the great things about the Dell G3 15-3500 gaming laptop is that its 15.6-inch screen has narrow bezels. So it looks even bigger. This screen uses an IPS panel and is anti-reflective. It is LED backlight (120Hz 250 nits WVA) and the refresh rate is 60 Hz.

When you play on this PC, the images of your games will be really highlighted. You will appreciate the smallest details. The maximum resolution of the laptop screen is actually 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also note that this model is VR Ready.

To run your games, the Dell G3 15-3500 gaming laptop PC has been equipped with an Intel Intel Core i5-10300H processor. This has 4 cores (2.5 GHz) and 8 threads. It has 8 MB cache and can deliver 4.5 GHz performance in turbo mode.

Here this 10th generation processor is connected to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. With 4GB of memory, you can enjoy stunning graphics. Thanks to this card, you can play with the highest parameters to enjoy images and details of exceptional clarity. Of course there will be liquid. In addition to the graphics card and the processor, the 8 GB RAM (DDR4) of this PC contribute to this.

As for the memory, the Dell G3 15-3500 Gaming Laptop PC was equipped with a 256 GB SSD, which guarantees you a quick start. The same goes for the copies of your various files. You will also find an SD card reader on this PC. In terms of connectivity, the Dell G3 15-3500 is offered with an RJ-45 Ethernet port, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI 2.0 port. You will also find a USB Type-C port and 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Notice that the keyboard is backlit. For an even more intense gaming experience, it also integrates the Nahimic Sound Center system with two speakers.

The price for this notebook is currently 675.03 euros instead of 899.99 euros. It is available in eclipse black. It can be connected very well to the YAMAHA SR-B20A soundbar, which is also on offer.

WHY SUCK ON THIS LAPTOP PC?

Its processor and graphics card are perfect for games, Its narrow screen for a better display of your game images Its two speakers with nahimic 3D audio technology offer excellent sound quality

