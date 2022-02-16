great promo for this excellent boxed gaming processor

The desktop processor market has a choice between AMD and Intel, two American founders, one of which acquired ATI many years ago to develop its own graphics cards, and more recently Xilinx to overtake Intel in the FPGA space . It has to be acknowledged that AMD has the wind in its sails and is making the competitor tremble. Today this promotion concerns the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor, which is just perfect if you want to build a new gaming machine.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: Designed for gaming

Not only Intel produces powerful processors for games, AMD is doing very well and presents itself as a real alternative. It is worth remembering that in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 sits a chip based on the custom ZEN 2 architecture.

As for the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X that we offer, it is a box version (box), which means that the Wraith Prism Cooler brand cooling system is included and it is quite efficient.

Here are the specifications of this processor:

Socket: AM4Number of cores: 8Number of threads 16Frequency: from 3.9 GHz to 4.5 GHzL3 Cache: 32 MBMemory (RAM): DDR4 to 3200 MHz

With this processor you have good raw performance to work and play, especially for only 269.99 euros, while it usually costs around 350-400 euros. We already had a good plan for another AMD processor beforehand, it was the Ryzen 5.

