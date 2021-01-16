Great price not to be missed with the Logitech C925e Business Webcam

The biggest problem with video calls is poor picture quality. There may also be a bad tone that makes the conversation very uncomfortable. In this case, only a professional webcam with good picture and audio reproduction can solve the problem. So don’t miss the opportunity to buy the Logitech C925e business webcam, which is priced under € 85.

Impressive video calls

This Logitech webcam has a very good camera that allows you to enjoy a picture in HD 1080p. The Logitech C925e offers 30 frames per second for a field of view of 78 °. The manufacturers designed this webcam specifically for professional use. With this camera, you can enjoy an excellent picture that is automatically focused in HD.

The Logitech C925e has two built-in omnidirectional microphones. The maximum range of the microphones is one meter for clear sound. You can also enjoy a smooth conversation thanks to H.264 encoding, which uses less computer and network resources. Position the webcam with an adjustable clip or tripod that you can improvise with the built-in thread.

You also have the option to customize your experience with pan, picture and zoom controls through the software. This device is compatible with different types of devices: PC, MacBook and laptop. You can also benefit from a 2-year guarantee on this device.

The Logitech C925e business webcam is currently almost 20% minus. The price is currently € 83.76 and the starting price is € 109. Don’t forget to get the AOC G2490VXA monitor at an affordable price.

3 Reasons for the Logitech C925e?

Smooth video calls Excellent picture and sound quality Multi-device compatibility

