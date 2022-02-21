Great price for this wireless gaming headset compatible with 3D sound (PS4, PS5, PC, Android, Switch)

Steelseries is a brand very appreciated by gamers thanks to many peripherals and accessories known for their quality and robustness. Today we have a great price on the excellent Steelseries Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headset that also offers multi-platform compatibility.

Steelseries Arctis 7P+: a wireless gaming headset with 3D sound

The Steelseries Arctis 7P+, as mentioned, is a wireless gaming headset that offers excellent cross-platform compatibility with the new USB-C (2.4GHz) wireless dongle with very low latency.

PlayStation 4PlayStation 5PC (Windows and Mac)AndroidNintendo Switch

As we can see, it works perfectly with Sony’s latest generation console, the PS5. In addition, the Arctis 7P+ offers 360-degree 3D Audio, 7.1 Virtual Surround and Tempest 3D Audio, allowing you to be fully immersed in your games. On the microphone side, it is equipped with Clearcast technology, your teammates and friends will hear you perfectly in the game. It’s also Discord certified.

Finally, Steelseries has been generous for autonomy, with 30 hours for a single charge.

The price went from 199.99 euros to 129.99 euros. And to increase the performance of your PC or console, we also have another good plan for an NVMe M.2 Gaming SSD.

