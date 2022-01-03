Great price for this powerful Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 soundbar with 770 watts

If you are looking for a high-end soundbar to enjoy your films, series and video games in the best possible conditions, you have come to the right place, the LG SP11RA is currently available at an exceptional discount of 300 euros.

LG SP11RA: Dolby Atmos and 7.1.4 sound

The LG SP11RA is way ahead of all cheap soundbars. The latter offers high-end specifications to please the most demanding of users.

First of all, you should know that it has 2 satellite speakers and a subwoofer that work wirelessly so you can arrange them however you want in your room. The LG SP11RA offers immersive 3D sound using Meridian technology (System 7.1.4). It is also Dolby Atmos and DTS: X compatible. It has a very high power of 770 watts that blows your hair.

This model also connects to your home network via WiFi and has Bluetooth to remotely stream content from your smartphone or tablet.

In terms of connectivity, it has 2 HDMI 2.1 ports including an eARC and an optical port.

Typically, the LG SP11RA costs around $ 1,300, but it’s currently $ 999.99. And if you want a tiny Android 4K LED TV, here’s one more promotion.

Why succumb?

7.1.4 Dolby Atmos DTS system: XPower 770 watt wireless speakers and subwoofer

