Great price for this great Seagate Expansion 5TB external hard drive

If you’re looking for an external hard drive that can store all of your data and extract it from increasingly expensive cloud services, here’s a good plan for the Seagate 5TB capacity expansion.

Seagate Expansion: A sturdy external hard drive

Seagate is a brand known for their hard drives and SSDs, and it is precisely one of their models that is currently and for a limited time on sale. Store your documents, videos, photos, and music with ease with this 5TB Seagate extension.

You can also use it as a recorder for your TV, as it can be connected to the latter or to your multimedia box in order to watch your favorite shows, series and films later. Otherwise having remote storage on a network.

In terms of connectivity, it has a USB 3.0 port that can be used to connect to any PC, regardless of whether it is Windows, Mac or Linux. However, it must be formatted accordingly. To take full advantage of the speed, it must also be connected to a SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.0 port. So make sure your PC has one.

Originally marketed at € 169.99, it benefits from a 34% discount that is currently € 114.99. And if you have a gaming PC, this is a great 100 Hz FreeSync display from MSI.

Why jump on it?

No longer dependent on an external service For the speed of USB 3.0 For its very robust housing

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.