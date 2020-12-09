Great price for this Alienware 240 Hz 1ms gaming monitor thanks to a lower price and an ODR

A few years ago, Dell bought the Alienware brand, which specializes in high-end games. Since then, it has offered many quality products that will satisfy the most demanding players.

Alienware AW2521HF: 240 Hz for maximum fluidity

The Alienware AW2521HF is a gaming screen with a beautiful 24.5-inch diagonal and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with an IPS panel. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 240 Hz for perfect fluidity and a response time of just 1 ms for perfect responsiveness. This screen doesn’t stop there as it’s compatible with AMD Freesync and Nvidia Gsync technology. This means that it will sync with your graphics card to avoid skipping and tearing the image.

This model also has the customizable AlienFX lighting feature. The operation is similar to that of Philips Ambilight televisions, as you can choose the color and lighting in several areas.

For a flash sale of 349 euros, an additional reimbursement of 100 euros is granted via an ODR, which in the end makes it possible to receive only 249 euros. Then we have a high-end model from Samsung with a QLED panel.

Why crack on this screen?

