Great price for the super-fast external SSD hard drive and a 64 GB microSD card

Do you need storage? Here is a great offer for the Samsung T5 Pack consisting of an external SSD hard drive and a microSD Evo Plus memory card. The latter benefits from a 19% reduced instant discount.

Samsung T5: an ultra-fast external SSD hard drive

In the storage world, it’s not just Western Digital, Seagate, Crucial, or even Toshiba. South Korean giant Samsung has quality products in this area and today we offer you a great package. The latter consists of the external Samsung T5 SSD hard drive, which offers a very good transfer speed. In addition, it is very compact and you can easily put it in your pocket or in a small handbag, especially since it only weighs 51 g.

In terms of connectivity, we rely on a USB Type-C compatible USB 3.1 and like all hard drives it is plug’n’play, you plug it in and it works without installation either under Windows, Mac OS or Linux, provided you have formatted it beforehand . You can even connect it to an Android smartphone or tablet.

In addition to the hard drive, you will also find a Samsung Evo Plus 64 GB microSD memory card in this package, with which you can expand the memory of your smartphone, tablet, but also your Nintendo Switch or Raspberry MiniPC.

This superpack currently costs EUR 129.99 instead of EUR 159.99. We also have a classic 4TB external hard drive at a very good price.

Why give in to this offer?

SSD + MicroSD hard disk package Transfer speed Compact and light

