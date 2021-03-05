Great price for the Oppo Find X2 PRO 512 GB smartphone

With all these models on the market, it is not easy to find the perfect smartphone. However, this is a major challenge as these small devices are essential for the smooth running of our daily activities. The Oppo Find X2 PRO 512GB is a high performance phone with a well-crafted design. It is undoubtedly part of one of the best smartphones of 2020. In addition, it is available for less than 700 euros.

Oppo find x2 pro: the top of the range at an incomparable price

The Oppo Find X2 PRO is a very new smartphone with 512 GB of internal storage. With this capacity, you can take photos and videos and download whatever you need for free. Plus, with 12GB of RAM, you no longer have to worry about your games and applications working properly.

Oppo Find X2 PRO embeds a Qualcomm chip, which is currently the most efficient on Android. It is also equipped with ColorOS 7.1 software, an interface based on Android 10. In addition, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor. Note that this prototype is reserved for high-end smartphones only. Oppo guarantees its users unparalleled visual comfort with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This feature is in great demand as it enables smoother use of the user interface and applications.

Oppo has shown for several years that it is capable of making phones with great cameras. The Oppo Find X2 Pro proves it to us with its three image sensors, including two with 48 MP and one with 13 MP. In addition, the night mode allows you to take great pictures even in low light. The front camera has a 32 MP module.

The design of the Oppo Find X2 PRO stands out from the competition with its synthetic leather surfaces. The product is particularly light and pleasant to use.

Treat yourself to this great high-end smartphone for the modest sum of 699 euros instead of 1119 euros. H. A discount of 420 euros.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

4260 mAh battery charge 65 W graphics chip Adeno 650

