great offer for this great 4K Dolby Vision 100 Hz LED TV for Android

At the end of the year we are offering you a super 4K LED television from Sony, the model KD55X89J and it benefits from an immediate discount of 150 euros on its starting price, an offer that you should not miss.

Sony KD55X89J: a 2021 Android TV with a great picture

The Sony KD55X89J is an LED television with a 4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of 100 Hz, which has a very nice diagonal of 55 inches, so in the end you get 4 times more details compared to Full HD. Anyone who still owns an old television with this resolution will gain in quality. In addition, Sony’s X1 processor enables better display optimization.

This television also features the Triluminos display technology developed by Sony, which reproduces a very wide range of colors. This will give you a realistic picture. Then there is MotionFlow XR, which significantly improves the fluidity of the image while remaining as sharp as possible. It is equipped with a light sensor to adjust the contrast of your TV in real time to the light intensity of the room.

You should also know that this model is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, adding to the immersion in movies and series. In addition, the Speker X-Balances reproduce an even more realistic sound.

The Sony KD55X89J integrates Android TV, which has been renamed Google TV. This gives you access to the Google PlayStore and the applications it contains (Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney +, …). The remote has a small microphone that you can use to chat with the Google Assistant to ask them to do a search.

The price for this great TV is 849.99 euros, when it was only 999 euros recently. We also have an excellent Denon soundbar for less than 100 euros.

3 good reasons to be tempted

Dolby image quality Refresh rate 100 Hz Android TV

