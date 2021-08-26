great news for the most impatient gamers

On August 5th the ax fell on New World: new postponement for Amazon’s MMORPG. With a release date now set for September 28th, this anticipated game needs to be tweaked even further. Given player feedback on the latest beta, Amazon Games wanted to postpone its release. But don’t worry for those who would like to keep playing the game, now the publisher has good news for them.

Surprise for players who are waiting for a new world

The next few days are dedicated to Gamescom, the usual video game fair in August that takes place in Cologne. A digital edition only this year as the coronavirus is missing. Many games are announced there, others reveal new information such as release dates, gameplay videos or betas. And while New World doesn’t have much to prove as players are now waiting for an official release as well as a welcome tweak, Amazon Games used the event to make an announcement as well.

With a new trailer called “Chart Your Fate”, in which the world of New World is revealed a little more and more through beautiful sequences, the MMORPG Amazon has produced an announcement that will excite most impatiently. And for good reason, those waiting for the official release on September 28th can join an open beta on September 9th.

One final public test before the festivities begin, enough to gather the most satisfied and curious players with the latest beta. A new beta to serve as a stress test for New World, whose technical problems had offended some participants. So this new Open Beta will take place from September 9th to 12th. Are you planning to participate on your side? Are you waiting for the official release? The first return? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.