Great news for the Disney + series even before its release

Disney seems to be in an uproar. After the company recently announced its plans for its streaming platform, it still seems full of ideas. The program is most likely very good news for the Loki series.

Loki, more than a miniseries?

Disney +’s plans were clear, however. It was necessary to produce a lot more content to keep the platform’s users happy. However, Marvel productions had to be limited in time.

In fact, the gigantic universe that featured a large group of superheroes had planned to be the subject of many miniseries. These should then last a maximum of one season for the appointment.

But Disney seems to have finally changed its plans after the success of the Mandalorian series. Last night Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) gave us great news and announced that he would be part of the writing of Kevin Feige’s next Star Wars film. At the same time, the showrunner also mentioned his contract with Disney, which would include a clause that would include his participation in a second season of the Loki series.

A bright future for Thor’s half-brother

While this isn’t an official announcement, a second season seems perfect for Loki. As a reminder, the series is still in preparation at Disney + and should land on the platform in May.

The show seems to have great ambitions for the deity. The series takes you on the new adventures of the god of wickedness, who will travel to another reality after taking possession of the Tesseract. During the six previously planned episodes, Loki then has to face the Time Variance Authority, the timers in the MCU.