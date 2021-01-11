Great introductory price for the new Huami Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Smartwatches

The manufacturer Huami is very close to Xiaomi and always has a keen eye for the brand’s new products, as is the case with the connected Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 watches available in the brand’s store.

2 new smartwatches for athletes

Huami had hit hard with the Amazfit Bip, then the GTS and the GTR. Today the manufacturer just announced the second iteration of its watches, the GTS 2 and the GTR 2.

Amazfit GTS 2

Amazfit GTR 2

The first, the GTS 2, has a nice rectangular screen with rounded edges reminiscent of the Apple Watch, while the GTR 2 went for a rounded screen. In addition to the time, they show a lot of information. You can see the number of steps, the distance covered, but also the calorie consumption. That’s not all, as no fewer than 90 sport modes are built in to give you the most accurate and complete monitoring possible during your sessions. To monitor your health, they also have an electrocardiogram to analyze your stress and can even measure the level of oxygen in your blood! You really have it all.

As with all connected watches, you also have the option to check your notifications or answer calls that come in on your phone.

Where the manufacturer Huami is strong is in terms of autonomy, as the brand touts more than 24 days in classic and everyday use, meaning that you’re barely 2 days ahead of other connected watches that only last long.

The price for the Amazfit GTS 2 and the GTR 2 is 129 euros. You just have to choose between a rectangular or a round design. This is an introductory offer, after which they should drop to $ 169, so hurry up before you run out of supplies.

Why are you being seduced?

Monster autonomy! Choice of round or rectangular sport modes of the model 90

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.