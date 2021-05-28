Great deal on Apple AirPods 2 wireless earbuds

The French Days have started and if you want to get your hands on the wireless Apple AirPods 2 headphones, there is a great offer here to save 50 euros compared to the starting price or in the Apple Store.

Apple AirPods 2: the most popular wireless headphones

Apple’s AirPods 2 won over a lot of people, and if you’ve been waiting for some promotion to get your hands on it, now is a good time instead of buying a shabby copy!

The brand’s headphones are wireless (TRUE WIRELESS) and each has its own rechargeable battery. However, they must be placed in the small charging box to charge them. In terms of autonomy, it takes up to 5 hours of continuous listening on a single charge or 3 hours of communication. Otherwise 24 hours thanks to the box.

Apple opted for an H1 chip in its design to ensure connectivity and this has made it possible to gain autonomy compared to the previous generation. They’re also more responsive and the Bluetooth connection more stable.

You should also know that you can easily use Siri voice assistant without taking your iPhone out of your pocket and even taking your calls.

In the Apple Store it costs 179 euros, during the French Days, which end on June 1, they are currently 129 euros. Then, if you’re looking for a speaker for your al fresco evenings, here is another good plan with a model from JBL.

Why jump on it?

Audio quality Very good price compared to charging. Good battery life

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.