great deal for this high performance NVMe M.2 SSD

Are you looking for a high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD for your gaming PC, for video editing, content creation or to benefit from a super-fast transfer rate? Here’s a great deal on Crucial P5 Plus 1TB capacity.

Crucial P5 Plus: perfect for gaming

The Crucial brand has become very popular over the years thanks to its memory but also with its SSDs. Today we offer you an internal NVMe M.2 SSD with a capacity of 1 TB with the P5 Plus.

The latter offers an incredible read and write transfer rate, and your PC will thank you. With it, your operating system takes only a few seconds to start, and the same goes for your software and games, loading times are drastically reduced.

Here are its specifications:

Sequential Read Speed: 6600MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 5000MB/s Endurance: 600TB

Note that you can also install it in your PS5 via the available M.2 upgrade slot to expand the storage capacity of your games library. And if you want to install it on a PC, Crucial also offers free cloning software.

The 1 TB Crucial P5 Plus is currently available in the manufacturer’s shop for EUR 139.99 instead of EUR 169.99. We also have a great 32GB DDR4 kit for sale.

