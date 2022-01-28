great deal for this high performance NVMe M.2 SSD

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 28, 2022
0

Are you looking for a high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD for your gaming PC, for video editing, content creation or to benefit from a super-fast transfer rate? Here’s a great deal on Crucial P5 Plus 1TB capacity.

Crucial P5 Plus: perfect for gaming

The Crucial brand has become very popular over the years thanks to its memory but also with its SSDs. Today we offer you an internal NVMe M.2 SSD with a capacity of 1 TB with the P5 Plus.

The latter offers an incredible read and write transfer rate, and your PC will thank you. With it, your operating system takes only a few seconds to start, and the same goes for your software and games, loading times are drastically reduced.

Here are its specifications:

Sequential Read Speed: 6600MB/s Sequential Write Speed: 5000MB/s Endurance: 600TB

Note that you can also install it in your PS5 via the available M.2 upgrade slot to expand the storage capacity of your games library. And if you want to install it on a PC, Crucial also offers free cloning software.

The 1 TB Crucial P5 Plus is currently available in the manufacturer’s shop for EUR 139.99 instead of EUR 169.99. We also have a great 32GB DDR4 kit for sale.

3 good reasons to crack

Enhanced performance NVMe M.2 SSD Cheaper than official store

Affiliate Links
The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 28, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Laschet: «We must not waste time» | Free press

Laschet: «We must not waste time» | Free press

May 13, 2021
Photo of Bundeswehr investigation against Reich citizens: suspicious death | Free press

Bundeswehr investigation against Reich citizens: suspicious death | Free press

December 2, 2020
Photo of Lisbon hosts outdoor cinema sessions by the pool

Lisbon hosts outdoor cinema sessions by the pool

August 30, 2021
Photo of Why is Portugal an increasingly sought-after country by the Hollywood industry?

Why is Portugal an increasingly sought-after country by the Hollywood industry?

July 18, 2021
Back to top button