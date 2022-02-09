great deal for this gaming laptop with its 144hz screen

In recent years, gamers are increasingly turning to a laptop, certainly for its portability, especially if you’re a student. In fact, it is more practical to move with this type of device and the performance of these machines has evolved. There are powerful graphics cards to play with calmly and the screens also have very good specifications, everything you need to make us crack. If you are looking for this type of PC, here is a great offer on the Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT, a model that will leave you satisfied.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT: great display quality

The Asus brand has developed the TUF Gaming range for gamers and the latter offers very good value for money, as is the case with the FX505GT, which is currently available for €699.99 instead of €799.99.

One of the great strengths of this gaming laptop is its screen. Its 15.6-inch diagonal makes it compact enough to carry easily. Its display panel offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with a super refresh rate of 144 Hz to obtain a very fluid image, noticeable in games but also in videos or even in the Windows interface.

Below its RGB backlit keyboard we have a technical sheet that gives it good versatility:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H RAM: 8GB in DDR4 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated memory Storage: 512GB in SSD

On the other hand, if it’s all about playing small games, why not switch to an Android tablet like the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and pair it with a subscription to a streaming gaming service like Game Pass or GeForce?

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.