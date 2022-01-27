Great deal for this 3200MHz DDR4 PC4-25600 RAM Kit

Do you want to upgrade your PC? Here’s a great deal on a PNY XLR8 DDR4 RAM kit. The latter offers a very nice discount on the 2 x 16GB package that operates at a frequency of 3200MHz.

PNY XLR8: a RAM kit for gaming

If you have a gaming PC and want to increase its performance or just build a new machine, we have a great RAM kit for sale, it’s the PNY XLR8.

This PNY XLR8 kit consists of 2 memory modules of 16 GB each, that is 32 GB in DDR4. Here are some details about them:

Frequency: 3200MHz (PC4-25600) CAS: CL16 Voltage: 1.35 volts

With this RAM you can also easily overclock your PC since it is Intel XMP 2.0 compatible and you do not have to worry about overheating of the memory chips since the modules are equipped with a heat sink.

To complete your setup, we also have a great Millenium curved XL gaming screen or even a very nice silent and sober case.

The 32GB PNY XLR8 RAM kit is currently €102.99 instead of €174.99.

Why succumb to this offer?

To boost your PCQuantity of RAM gaming performance

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.