Great deal for the Nvidia Shield TV 4K HDR Multimedia Box

If you are looking for an Android TV box that works wonderfully, look no further because this great plan applies to the Nvidia Shield TV, one of the best, if not the best, on the market!

Nvidia Shield TV: the benchmark Android box

For those who don’t know, Nvidia not only makes graphics chips, the brand has also worked on other types of products like multimedia boxes for Android and they are a benchmark in this field.

Therefore, today we offer you the Nvidia Shield TV that multiplies the functionality of your TV. The latter works on Android TV, so you have official access to the Google PlayStore. This means that you can install applications of your choice like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, Youtube, Molotov …

In terms of specs, it is compatible with 4K UHD HDR content, so you can get a very nice picture. If you don’t have a console or PC to play with, you can hook it up to the GeForce Now service, which gives access to Steam and other platforms with very high computing power. So you get a console that is almost the same as the PS5 or Xbox Series X through Cloud Gaming.

In general we find this multimedia TV box around 160/170 euros, but at the moment it’s 135.99 euros with a bonus of 20 euros in vouchers. And if you want even more performance, there is the Pro version, which is also for sale.

3 good reasons to crack

Android TV and its applications performance with the Tegra X1 ability to turn it into a real console

