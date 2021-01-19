Great Britain Reports Highest Mortality Rate for Coronas Worldwide | Free press

London (dpa) – Great Britain currently has the highest number of corona deaths worldwide compared to the population. In the latest seven-day moving average, there were more than 16.5 deaths per million people.

This is evident from a current analysis by the University of Oxford, which refers to data from Johns Hopkins University. This puts Great Britain just ahead of the Czech Republic and Portugal and well ahead of Germany and the US, both of which recorded an average of more than nine deaths per million inhabitants during this period. In all, the number of deaths in Britain that included Covid-19 on the death certificate is now nearly 96,000.

Most of England is particularly hard hit by the pandemic. According to a study of antibodies by the ONS (Office for National Statistics), more than 12 percent of the people there had experienced a coronavirus infection in December. That roughly equates to every eighth. This is about one in ten nationally. However, analyzes have shown that the amount of antibodies can decrease rapidly after an infection – so the actual value may be higher. In November the rate in England was just under nine percent.

The number is especially high in the North East of England (Yorkshire and the Humber), where nearly 17 percent of people showed signs of a corona infection. The rate in London is also higher than the national average (16.4). In the southwest of England, however, relatively few people are infected (just under 5 percent). For the evaluation, samples are analyzed from thousands of persons aged 16 and over from private households. Nurses in nursing and retirement homes were not included in the study.

The number of vaccinations already performed is more encouraging. According to the government, more than four million Britons have now received an initial dose. Apart from smaller countries like Israel and several Gulf countries, the country is still the only leader in the world. More than half of those more than 80 and half of nursing home residents in England have already been vaccinated, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced Monday. The conservative politician went into self-isolation again on Tuesday after receiving a request through the Corona warning app. He was sick with Covid-19 last spring.

British doctors, meanwhile, spoke out to consider ethnic minorities in the corona vaccination. “We are concerned because reports show that people from black and Asian communities are not only more likely to be severely affected by the virus, but are less likely to undergo corona vaccination,” said the president of the Royal College General Practitioners Association. . of GPs, Martin Marshall, the Guardian (Tuesday).

Marshall urged the Department of Health to consider ethnic minorities in the vaccination sequence. In addition, GPs have the right to pay attention to the characteristics of their local communities and, if necessary, prioritize these characteristics, Marshall explains.

He and several other doctors and consultants also spoke out for an awareness campaign tailored to the target group. “We need to make it clear to our communities that the vaccines do not contain meat or alcohol and that religious representatives have spoken out,” said Habib Naqvi of the NHS.

Research showed that ethnic minorities were almost twice as likely to die from Covid-19 as the rest of the population. The death rate in the first wave of the pandemic was five times higher among male 9- to 64-year-old black Africans and Bangladeshis than among whites, according to the British statistics office.