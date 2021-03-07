Great Britain calls on EU for equal treatment | Free press

“Brexit Britain” must be treated on an equal footing, “emphasizes British Brexit Commissioner David Frost, speaking in a guest post for the Sunday Telegraph about the ill will of the EU.

London (AP) – Great Britain is setting the tone against the EU in the Brexit dispute over Northern Ireland. “I hope she shakes off her remaining ill will towards us and instead builds a friendly relationship between sovereign equals,” insisted British Brexit representative David Frost in a guest post for the Sunday Telegraph.

Brexit Britain must be treated on an equal footing. In its actions in the vaccine export dispute, the EU had “undermined confidence in the Northern Ireland Protocol,” the cabinet member wrote.

The painstakingly negotiated protocol is designed to avoid a “hard” border between British Northern Ireland and the EU state of Ireland. In return, goods imported from Great Britain into Northern Ireland must be controlled there. This creates a trade border within the UK – delivery problems have arisen. Britain questioned the protocol after the EU introduced export restrictions on corona vaccines, referring to the emergency clause for the Irish border, the so-called Article 16. At times it seemed as if it accepted Irish land border controls.

The situation in the British province remains fragile, Frost wrote. “So we had to take some temporary, operational measures to minimize disruption in Northern Ireland.” London has recently unilaterally extended a transition phase in which food imports to Northern Ireland will be less controlled, as well as a different import rule relaxed. The steps are “permissible”.

“It’s about protecting everyday life in Northern Ireland to ensure that people receive parcels and can buy the usual groceries at the supermarket,” said Frost. “Without this impending disruption, we can continue our talks with the EU to constructively resolve the issues posed by the protocol – and we want to.”

