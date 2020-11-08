Great advertisement for the Sony Alpha A7 III hybrid camera

Taking poor quality photos and videos is painful. Save yourself this hassle and use the Sony Alpha A7 III hybrid device. Whether you are an amateur or a professional photographer, this camera will meet your needs. Present your travels and events with a camera that deserves its name.

Exceptional quality images and videos

The certainty that your photos and videos are of high quality is guaranteed by a 24-megapixel sensor with full-screen backlight up to ISO 51,200. The device is also equipped with built-in 5-axis stabilization to compensate for unwanted gestures and avoid blurry photos or videos. Thanks to the Direct Drive SSM system, the camera lens is exceptionally quiet and precise. Sony’s nano anti-reflective coating directly eliminates ghosting and other unwanted reflections. The resolution of the images thanks to the two AA (Advanced Aspherical) lenses is just as remarkable.

Sony Alpha A7 Hybrid III is not only fast but also precise. The 693-point AF hybrid AF system enables silent bursts at up to 10 frames per second. The camera also performs an autofocus with Eye AF. For purists, the manual focus is set using the touchscreen.

In terms of ergonomics, the hybrid Sony Alpha A7 III has a Z battery that offers twice as much autonomy as a standard device. In addition, it has 2 SD slots, an XGA OLED viewfinder and a multi-directional joystick.

The Sony Alpha A7 III hybrid camera currently available in stores costs 2,999 euros instead of the usual 3,349 euros. The offer includes a discount of € 10 for every € 100 spent on loyalty accounts. Don’t miss it! To complete your electronic devices, the iPad PRO is also available at a reduced price.

3 reasons to choose Sony Alpha A7 III Hybrid?

Autonomy of the performance economy

