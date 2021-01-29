Great advertisement for the incredible Asus ZenBook Duo laptop with its 2 screens

Asus is a brand that innovates with many unusual devices, be it in smartphones, but also in laptops, as we can see with this promo on the ZenBook Duo.

Asus ZenBook Duo: not 1, but 2 screens!

The Asus ZenBook Duo has the special feature of not having 1, but 2 screens for even more functions. The first screen has a diagonal of 14 inches with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The second tactile screen is located directly above the keyboard and has a diagonal of 12.6 inches. In this way you can expand your workspace, e.g. B. the video or audio tracks of a particular software. However, since it is tactile and compatible with pens, you can also take notes.

Below the keyboard and its second screen we find the following:

Processor: Intel Core i5 10210U (1.6 GHz to 4.2 GHz) Random access memory (RAM): 16 GB DDR4 storage space: 512 GB SSD

And for the connection we have:

Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax Wi-Fi, 1 USB 3.1 port and 1 HDMI port.

Instead of 1199 euros, there are currently 999 euros or 200 euros in savings. After that, we also have a good deal on a 75-inch 4K LED TV at a good price.

Why jump on it?

Powerful SSD Core i5 dual display with 512 GB

