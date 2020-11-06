Graphite Market: Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis To 2026 | Top Companies- Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited

Graphite Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Graphite industry. Global Graphite Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells and increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts.

Market Definition: Global Graphite Market

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

Market Drivers:

Growing application of graphite in the wind energy industry; this factor will act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand of graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts

Rising adoption of graphite in refractories due to its high thermal property will act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations regarding the mining process; this factor will act as a restraint for the market

Rising prices of graphite will also act as a restraint for the market

Graphite Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Graphite Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Graphite manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite , SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., and many more.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@

