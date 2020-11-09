Graphite Market: Facts & Figures by Region and Country Wise Analysis in a Latest 2020 Research Report

Graphite market report has been dispensed after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. This report offers information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the Graphite industry. This market report is generated with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technology. This Graphite market report serves all the business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques.

Some of the companies competing in the Graphite Market are: Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

An introduction of Graphite Market 2020

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 . The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells and increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts.

Global Graphite Market Segmentation:

By Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

By Application

Refractory

Foundry

Battery

Friction Product

Lubricant

Others

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Power

Electronic

