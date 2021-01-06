Graphite Market 2021| Global Size, Outlook and News by Top Companies like Asbury Carbons, Focus Graphite Inc, HEG Limited, Mason Graphite, Mersen, NextSource Materials Inc, SGL Carbon and Others till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Graphite is an allotrope of carbon which reflects the properties of both metals and non-metals such as high electrical & thermal conductivity, high melting point, chemical inertness, lubricity thereby making it useful for a diverse range of industrial applications. Graphite can intercalate lithium ions without significant damage from swelling which makes it the dominant anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Also, graphite is majorly used in manufacturing and metallurgy.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global graphite market is projected to witness growth opportunities owing to the increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. This increased demand is attributed to the ever-growing market for portable devices and gadgets and other technological advancements and innovations. Introduction of lightweight materials in aircraft components such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers also has triggered graphite production. Moreover, increasing demand for graphite, mainly in the steel industry as a liner for crucibles & ladles is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Graphite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Graphite market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The Global Graphite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Graphite market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Graphite market is broadly segmented into type, application, and end-user industry. The global graphite market by type is distributed as natural graphite and synthetic graphite. By application, the market is sub-segmented to lubrication, refractories, batteries, foundry and others. Based on the end-user industry, the classification of the graphite market is the electronics, metallurgy, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Graphite market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Graphite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Graphite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Graphite Market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Graphite market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Graphite market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Graphite in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Graphite market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Graphite market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Asbury Carbons

Focus Graphite Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Hexagon Resources Limited

Mason Graphite

Mersen

NextSource Materials Inc

SGL Carbon

