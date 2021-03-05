Graphite Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K. K., BTR New Energy Materials Inc., GrafTech International., Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd.

The Graphite Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Graphite Market are Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K. K. (including SGL Carbon), BTR New Energy Materials Inc., GrafTech International., Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd., and Tokai Carbon and others.

Key Market Trends:

Natural Graphite to Drive the Market Growth

– Natural graphite is used in refractories, foundries, crucibles, lubricants, batteries, and expendable.

– The current major application of natural graphite is in refractories, casting, and foundries. In 2019, this application accounted for about 45% of the natural graphite market. It is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

– However, the batteries segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application over the next five years, and it is expected to the largest application by 2024.

– The increasing demand for graphite, for its usage in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other electricity storage applications, is expected to increase the demand for natural graphite. The manufacturing capacity of the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to increase by four times, over its 2019 level, to reach around 1200 GWh in 2024.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

