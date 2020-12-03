Graphite Electrodes Market Size Worth $12598.47 Million | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Graphite Electrodes Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Graphite Electrodes Market is valued at 9426.90 USD Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 12598.47 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period.

Graphite electrodes are large cylindrical size mainly made up from needle coke. Graphite electrodes are mainly used for steel manufacturing process in electric arc furnaces (EAF). The use of graphite electrodes is not limited to steel manufacturing process but is also widely used in steel refining and smelting processes.

Global graphite electrodes market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global graphite electrodes market is classified as Regular Power (RP), High Power (HP) and Ultra-high Power (UHP). Based upon application, global graphite electrodes market is classified as steel and nonferrous metals, fused materials, inverted and chemical processing.

The regions covered in this graphite electrodes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of graphite electrodes is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.

Key Players for Global Graphite Electrodes Market Reports–

Global graphite electrodes market report covers prominent players like GrafTech U.S., Fangda Carbon China, SGL Carbon Germany, Showa Denko Japan, Graphite India, HEG India, Tokai Carbon Japan, Nippon Carbon Japan, SEC Carbon Japan and Others.

China’s growing long-term scrap availability along with EAF production outlook is fueling the growth for graphite electrodes market.

After clamping down its Polluting and illegal capacities, China has started setting up for producing more steel by using scrap route due to largely available of scrap and effectiveness of EAF. EAF provides an extremely effective pollution control system by including primary fume extraction systems combined with secondary dusting. EAF-based steel production units are environmentally friendly as they utilize metallic scrap. Above graph clearly show that the Chinas Scrap was accounted 200 MT in 2017 and is expected to reach more than 280 MT by the end of the forecast period 2024. The Chin’s Scrap is growing at significant growth rate during the forecast period. The EAF capacity was accounted at 85 MT in 2017 and is anticipated to reach more than 170 MT by the end of the 2024. Growing Scrap availability and rising capacity of EAF capacity is major drivers for growth of electrodes market

Asia-pacific is Expected to continue its dominance for the graphite electrodes market

Asia-pacific is accounting more than 70% of market share due to huge contribution from China and India for the consumption and production of graphite electrodes. The Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in EAF-based steel production. China has major contribution due to its Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry is a promoting and encouraging for capacity expansions for electric arc furnaces due to reduce environmental impact on country.

Key Benefits for Global Graphite Electrodes Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Graphite Electrodes Market Segmentation

By Type

Regular Power (RP), High Power (HP), Ultra-high Power (UHP)

By Application

Steel and Nonferrous Metals, Fused Materials, Inverted, Chemical Processing

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

