Graphite Electrode Rod Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Graphite Electrodes are used for the recycling of steel in the electric arc furnace industry. It has programmable properties, like Good electrical conductivity, High resistance to thermal shock, high mechanical strength. The Graphite Electrodes industry was 1070 K Tons in 2016 and is projected to reach 1472 K Tons by 2020, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 8.29% between 2016 and 2020.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market are:

Fangda Carbon

SEC

Tokai Carbon

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

GrafTech

Showa Denko K.K

HEG Limited

Jilin Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Nippon Carbon

Graphite Electrode Rod Application Abstract

The Graphite Electrode Rod is commonly used into:

Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

By Type:

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Graphite Electrode Rod Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Graphite Electrode Rod Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Graphite Electrode Rod Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Graphite Electrode Rod Market in Major Countries

7 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Graphite Electrode Rod Market Intended Audience:

– Graphite Electrode Rod manufacturers

– Graphite Electrode Rod traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Graphite Electrode Rod industry associations

– Product managers, Graphite Electrode Rod industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Graphite Electrode Rod Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Graphite Electrode Rod market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Graphite Electrode Rod market and related industry.

