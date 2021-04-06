Graphite Electrode Market Size, Status, Demand and Global Outlook 2021- EPM Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd, GrafTech International

The Graphite Electrode market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Graphite Electrode Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for graphite electrode is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The primary raw material used for the production of graphite electrode is needle coke (either petroleum-based or coal-based).

– Rising production of iron and steel in emerging countries, rising availability of steel scrap in China thereby increasing the usage of electric arc furnaces are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Soaring prices of needle coke resulting in supply tightness amongst other restraints such as limited growth of UHP graphite electrode in China and consolidation of graphite electrode industry are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Rising production of steel through electric arc furnace technology in China is expected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Graphite Electrode Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Graphite Electrode Market Report are:

EPM Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd, GrafTech International, Graphite india Limited, HEG Limited, Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd, KAIFENG CARBON CO., LTD, Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd, SANGRAF International Inc., SEC CARBON LIMITED, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Graphite Electrode Market Scenario:

Increasing Production of Steel through Electric Arc Furnace Technology

– Electric arc furnace takes steel scrap, DRI, HBI (hot briquetted iron, which is compacted DRI), or pig iron in solid form, and melts them to produce steel. In the EAF route, electricity provides the power to melt the feedstock.

– Graphite electrode is primarily used in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking process, to melt steel scrap. Electrodes are made of graphite because of its ability to withstand high temperatures. In EAF, the tip of the electrode can reach 3,000 Fahrenheit, which is half the temperature of the surface of sun. The size of electrodes varies widely, from 75mm in diameter, to as large as 750mm in diameter, and up to 2,800mm in length.

– The price surge of graphite electrodes pushed up EAF mills costs. An average EAF is estimated to consume approximately 1.7 kg of graphite electrodes to produce one metric ton of steel.

– The price surge is attributed to industry consolidation, globally, capacity shutdown in China, following environmental regulation, and the growth of EAF production, globally. This is estimated to increase the production cost of EAF by 1-5%, depending on mills procurement practices, and this is likely to restrict steel production, as there is no substitute for graphite electrode in EAF operations.

Competitive Landscape:

The graphite electrode market is highly consolidated in nature. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the graphite electrode market include Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited, Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd, and SHOWA DENKO K.K., among others.

The key insights of the Graphite Electrode Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Graphite Electrode market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Graphite Electrode market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Graphite Electrode Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Graphite Electrode Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Graphite Electrode market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Graphite Electrode Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

