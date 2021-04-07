Graphite Electrode Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2022

Graphite Electrode is a high value, needle coke based raw material primarily used in the electric arc furnaces (EAF) & blast oxygen furnace (BOF) for steelmaking, mine electric furnace for smelting ferrous alloys and electric discharge machining markets to enhance the production of fine surface finishes.

Rising industrial activities across the various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, trade, construction, and other areas seeks an increased demand for graphite electrodes. Thus, a high quality graphite electrode is considered as an important component in various industries.

The surging demand for electronic arc furnace based steel, booming availability of steel scrap, growing electronic discharge machining market and accelerating economic growth are some of the major industry growth drivers. Key trends and developments are surging demand for UHP graphite electrodes, progressing graphite electrodes projects, market consolidations and increasing preference in steel based housing structures. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including increasing petroleum needle coke prices and existence of various types of strict regulations in key business countries.

The report “Global Graphite Electrode Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering China, EU, the U.S., India along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Showa Denko K.K., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (GrafTech), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. and HEG Ltd.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Graphite

1.2 Graphite Electrode

2. Global Graphite Electrode Market

2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Production Forecast

2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Production by Region

2.4 Global Graphite Electrode Consumption Forecast

2.5 Global Graphite Electrode Consumption by Region

3. Regional Graphite Electrode Market

3.1 China

3.1.1 China Graphite Electrode Production Forecast

3.1.2 China Graphite Electrode Consumption Forecast

3.1.3 China Graphite Electrode Exports Forecast

3.1.4 China Graphite Electrode Exports Destinations

3.1.5 China Graphite Electrode Imports Forecast

3.2 EU

3.2.1 EU Graphite Electrode Production Forecast

3.2.2 EU Graphite Electrode Consumption Forecast

3.2.3 EU Graphite Electrode Exports Forecast

3.2.4 EU Graphite Electrode Exports Destinations

3.2.5 EU Graphite Electrode Imports Forecast

3.3 The U.S.

3.3.1 The U.S. Graphite Electrode Production Forecast

3.3.2 The U.S. Graphite Electrode Consumption Forecast

3.3.3 The U.S. Graphite Electrode Exports Forecast

3.3.4 The U.S. Graphite Electrode Exports Destinations

3.3.5 The U.S. Graphite Electrode Imports Forecast

3.4 India

3.4.1 India Graphite Electrode Production Forecast

3.4.2 India Graphite Electrode Consumption Forecast

3.4.3 India Graphite Electrode Exports Forecast

3.4.4 India Graphite Electrode Exports Destinations

3.4.5 India Graphite Electrode Imports Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Demand for Electronic Arc Furnace based Steel

4.1.2 Booming Availability of Steel Scrap

4.1.3 Growing Electronic Discharge Machining Market

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Inclining Sales of UHP Graphite Electrodes

4.2.2 Progressing Graphite Electrodes Projects

4.2.3 Market Consolidation

4.2.4 Growing Preference of Steel based Housing Structures

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Petroleum Needle Coke Prices

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

Continue…

