Graphic Processing Unit Market 2020-2027 | Samsung, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices

Global graphic processing unit market is growing at with the healthy CAGR of 34.05% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Graphics processing units (GPUs) are quickly evolved to accelerate large data parallel computing performance. Modern GPUs comprises hundreds of processing units capable of performing calculations of high accuracy with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). It is an electronic circuit designed to remold memory for the acceleration of creation of the images for display. The GPU industry consists of intricate shapes, seamless motion and complex optical effects to d provide better images quickly.

Market Drivers

Rising number of heavy graphics games is driving the growth of the market

Rising adoption of portable computing devices including laptops, constantly evolving graphics games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will propel the market growth

Increasing use of GPUs by the organizations to accelerate the performance of their computing systems is also a driver for the market

Electronics and wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) market will create immense opportunities in the industry which is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphics designing software will restrain the growth of the market

Rising demands for mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is hindering the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Graphic Processing Unit Market

By Type

Hybrid

Dedicated

Integrated

By device

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Computer

Television

Tablet

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Qualcomm announced the mobile platform Snapdragon 855 Plus, this is the upgraded platform to support and enhance performance and experience through 5G in gaming, AI and XR by increasing CPU and GPU performance

In June 2019, Nvidia produced next-generation GPUs by using Samsung’s 7-nm EUV process, the company will be producing 12-nm GPUs form June, the products that are used by GPUs are Nvidia’s flagship product which are used in 5G mobile telecommunications, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence

Competitive Analysis:

Global graphic processing unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphic processing unit market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global graphic processing unit market are Samsung, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., IBM Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited., ARM Limited, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Broadcom, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Vivante Corporation, Matrox, Imagination Technologies Limited, Via.com and ZOTAC among others.

Major Highlights of Graphic Processing Unit market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Graphic Processing Unit market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Graphic Processing Unit market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Graphic Processing Unit market.

